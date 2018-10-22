Saudi Arabia says "no intention" to repeat 1973-style oil embargo – TASS

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has no intention of unleashing a 1973-style oil embargo on Western consumers and will isolate oil from politics, the Saudi energy minister said on Monday amid a worsening crisis over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“There is no intention,” Khalid al-Falih told TASS news agency when asked if there could be a repetition of the 1973-style oil embargo.

Top U.S. lawmakers turned their ire on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday and said they believed he ordered the killing of Khashoggi, although the Trump administration maintained a more cautious stance.

“This incident will pass. But Saudi Arabia is a very responsible country, for decades we used our oil policy as responsible economic tool and isolated it from politics,” Falih said. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Richard Pullin)