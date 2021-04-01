Saudi calls for restrain as oil market recovery far from complete

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud speaks via video link during a virtual emergency meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC countries, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia April 9, 2020.Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC+ oil producers have taken a cautious stance but the market’s recovery is far from complete, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said on Thursday.

“Last month we called for a cautious and restrained approach and fortunately we were proved right by subsequent events,” Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said as he opened an OPEC+ meeting.

“The market now realises that the OPEC+ cautious position was the correct course of action... The reality that remains (is the) global picture is far from even and the recovery is far from complete.”