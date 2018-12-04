Saudi energy minister says OPEC's deal to cut output uncertain - BBG

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Saudi oil minister said on Tuesday it was too soon to say if OPEC and its allies would cut production as the terms of a deal remain unresolved, Bloomberg reported.

Khalid Al-Falih’s comments come as OPEC and its allies are working towards a deal this week to reduce oil output by at least 1.3 million barrels per day, four sources told Reuters, adding that Russia’s resistance to a major cut was so far the main stumbling block.

Al-Falih told Bloomberg that he saw an oversupplied market, but cautioned that all the members of the OPEC and allies group, needed to come together for a cut to go ahead. (bloom.bg/2Qy1SSP) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)