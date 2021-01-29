OPEC oil output rise in January limited by Nigerian outage - survey

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed OPEC logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC oil output has risen for a seventh month in January, a Reuters survey found, after the group and allies agreed to ease record supply curbs further, although an involuntary drop in Nigerian exports limited the increase.

The 13-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is pumping 25.75 million barrels per day (bpd) in January, the survey found, up 160,000 bpd from December and a further increase from a three-decade low reached in June.

OPEC+, which groups OPEC and other producers led by Russia, agreed to ease output cuts from Jan. 1 by 500,000 bpd as demand recovers to an extent from the coronavirus crisis.

That deal allows OPEC to raise output by about 300,000 bpd in January. The group has delivered just over half that amount after the drop in Nigerian supply, the survey found.