Trump says Saudi Arabia, Russia "both went crazy" on oil issue

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said he planned to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday and that Saudi Arabia and Russia “both went crazy” over oil prices pushed down by an economic slowdown caused by the need to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“We don’t want to have a dead industry that’s wiped out,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News. “It’s bad for them, bad for everybody. This is a fight between Saudi Arabia and Russia having to do with how many barrels to let out. And they both went crazy, they both went crazy.” (Reporting by Diane Bartz and Doina Chiacu Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)