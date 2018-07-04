Trump to OPEC: 'Reduce pricing now!' -Twitter

WASHINGTON, July 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump again accused the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries on Twitter on Wednesday of driving gas prices higher and urged its members to do more.

“The OPEC Monopoly must remember that gas prices are up & they are doing little to help. If anything, they are driving prices higher as the United States defends many of their members for very little $’s. This must be a two way street. REDUCE PRICING NOW!” Trump wrote on Twitter. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Leslie Adler)