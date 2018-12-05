Energy
December 5, 2018 / 2:52 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump urges OPEC not to reduce oil outputs

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies not to cut oil production next year, saying it would trigger higher oil prices worldwide.

“Hopefully OPEC will be keeping oil flows as is, not restricted. The World does not want to see, or need, higher oil prices!” Trump wrote in a tweet before the group’s meeting on Thursday to discuss possible cuts. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

