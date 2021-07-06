White House: U.S. is closely monitoring OPEC+ talks, is encouraged about agreement

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen outside of OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is closely monitoring talks by OPEC and its partners and has had high level conversations with officials in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the White House said on Tuesday.

“We’re encouraged by the ongoing conversation by OPEC members to reaching an agreement ... which will promote access to affordable and reliable energy,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.