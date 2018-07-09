FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2018 / 9:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Don't blame OPEC, oil producer group says of Trump criticism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, July 9 (Reuters) - The president of OPEC on Monday defended the oil producer group against U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent demands for higher oil output, saying OPEC does not shoulder the blame.

“OPEC alone cannot be blamed for all the problems that are happening in the oil industry, but at the same time we were responsive in terms of the measures we took in our latest meeting in June,” Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries president Suhail al-Mazrouei told Reuters in an interview, referring to a decision to raise production. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson in Calgary, Alberta; writing by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba Editing by James Dalgleish)

