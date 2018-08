Aug 27 (Reuters) - An OPEC and non-OPEC monitoring committee found that oil producers participating in a supply-reduction agreement cut output in July by 9 percent more than called for in their pact, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The committee groups representatives from Saudi Arabia, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Algeria, Venezuela and Oman. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Alex Lawler, writing by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Dale Hudson)