OPEC+ compliance in August seen at 101% - two sources

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Compliance with oil production cuts in August among OPEC+ members was seen at around 101%, two OPEC+ sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

A technical committee of the alliance of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, plans to hold a meeting later on Wednesday to discuss market fundamentals and compliance.

The compliance figure may be adjusted at the meeting of the committee, one of the sources said. (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar and Alex Lawler, editing by Louise Heavens)