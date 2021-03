LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - OPEC+ excess, cumulative production rose to about 3 million barrels per day in February, data from the group’s joint technical committee meeting that was seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.

The February figure compares with about 2.8 million bpd for January and 2.7 million bpd for December 2020. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal, Writing by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Alison Williams)