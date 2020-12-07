OPEC+ likely to hold next policy meeting on Jan. 4, sources say

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen outside of OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC, Russia and allies, a group known as OPEC+, are likely to hold their next meeting to set oil policy on Jan. 4, two sources close to the group said on Monday.

OPEC+ agreed last week to raise oil output by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) in January and to hold monthly meetings starting in January to decide on further production adjustments that will add no more than 500,000 bpd a month.

A third source said the meeting date would be confirmed by the next gathering on Dec. 17 of the OPEC+ panel, the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee.