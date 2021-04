FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S., November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant

LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC+ achieved a compliance level with its agreed oil production cuts of 113% in March, unchanged from levels in February, two sources from the producer group told Reuters on Tuesday.

Compliance from members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) reached 124%, while non-OPEC participants achieved compliance of 93%, one of the sources said.