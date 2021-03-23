Phillips 66 cutting 75 jobs in Bartlesville, Oklahoma: local media

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Independent U.S. refiner Phillips 66 is eliminating 75 jobs at its Bartlesville, Oklahoma, operations center, according to a local newspaper report.

Phillips 66 is cutting 60 jobs held by employees and 15 held by contractors to transfer the work they perform in procurement and finance to an outside company, the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise reported, citing a statement from the company.

Phillips 66 did not reply to a request for comment from Reuters.

Phillips 66, based in Houston, uses outside companies to perform similar work at other locations, according to the report. Some of the employees will move into other positions at the company and the rest will have their employment terminated.