Pricing agency Platts says no timeline on fresh Dated Brent reform consultations

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - Pricing agency Platts does not have a fixed timeline for fresh consultations to examine alternative ideas on how to add U.S. crude WTI Midland to global benchmark dated Brent, a senior director said.

Jonty Rushforth, senior director of the price group at S&P Global Platts, said however that the move to increase liquidity underlying the benchmark was urgent.

“We’ve consciously not put a timeline because there are significant discussions to be had around those terms. Next year, we see North Sea production falling below one cargo per day in the BFOET benchmark grades so timeline is there anyway in the fundamentals,” Rushforth said. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Jan Harvey)