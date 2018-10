LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Northwest European gasoline barge refining margins turned negative on Friday for first time since December 2013 on the back of a glut of supplies in the Atlantic basin, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Profit margins of Eurobob gasoline barges against dated Brent were calculated at around -$0.906 a barrel at 1011 GMT, the lowest since Dec. 2, 2013.