LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) -

* S&P Global Platts will publish assessments for financially settled derivatives contracts that settle against its physical 0.5 percent sulphur marine fuel assessments in Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the United States from May 2, it said.

* Platts launched physical marine fuel 0.5 percent cargo and barge assessments globally on January 2, 2019.

* For full details on the new assessments: here (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Jan Harvey)