LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) -

* U.S. major ExxonMobil Corp plans to shut the gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracker at its Fawley refinery in Britain for around six weeks from Sept. 28, according to three trading sources

* The unit has a capacity of 75,000 barrels per day (bpd) while the overall refinery has a capacity of 270,000 bpd

* A spokesman for Exxon declined to comment (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Susan Fenton)