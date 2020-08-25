Company News
FACTBOX-U.S. oil refineries begin shutdown as Hurricane Laura approaches

    Aug 25 (Reuters) - Oil refineries along the U.S. Gulf Coast have began shutting down as Hurricane Laura
began making its way up the Gulf of Mexico toward the Texas-Louisiana border as a potential Category 3
hurricane.
    Refiners halted facilities that process at least 2.4 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil, 12.6% of the
U.S. total capacity, according to Reuters tallies.
    The following refineries are shutting or reducing output:
    
 OPERATOR              REFINERY/LOCATION          CAPACITY    DATE      DETAILS                 USN 
                                                  (BPD)                                         
 Citgo Petroleum Corp  Lake Charles, Louisiana    418,000     Aug. 25   Shutting down the                   
                                                                        refinery                
 Exxon Mobil Corp      Baytown, Texas             560,500     Aug. 25   Idling multiple units               
                                                                        by Wednesday midday     
 Motiva Enterprises    Port Arthur, Texas         607,000     Aug. 25   Performing shutdown                 
                                                                        activities              
 Total SA              Port Arthur, Texas         225,500     Aug. 25   Begun an orderly                    
                                                                        shutdown of operations  
 Exxon Mobil Corp      Beaumont, Texas            369,024     Aug. 25   Initiating shutdown                 
                                                                        steps                   
 Valero Energy Corp    Port Arthur, Texas         335,000     Aug. 25   Began full shutdown                 
 Phillips 66           Lake Charles, Louisiana    260,000     Aug. 24   Began shutdown of its               
                                                                        manufacturing complex   
 
