FACTBOX-U.S. oil refineries begin shutdown as Hurricane Laura approaches

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Oil refineries along the U.S. Gulf Coast have began shutting down as Hurricane Laura began making its way up the Gulf of Mexico toward the Texas-Louisiana border as a potential Category 3 hurricane. Refiners halted facilities that process at least 2.4 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil, 12.6% of the U.S. total capacity, according to Reuters tallies. The following refineries are shutting or reducing output: OPERATOR REFINERY/LOCATION CAPACITY DATE DETAILS USN (BPD) Citgo Petroleum Corp Lake Charles, Louisiana 418,000 Aug. 25 Shutting down the refinery Exxon Mobil Corp Baytown, Texas 560,500 Aug. 25 Idling multiple units by Wednesday midday Motiva Enterprises Port Arthur, Texas 607,000 Aug. 25 Performing shutdown activities Total SA Port Arthur, Texas 225,500 Aug. 25 Begun an orderly shutdown of operations Exxon Mobil Corp Beaumont, Texas 369,024 Aug. 25 Initiating shutdown steps Valero Energy Corp Port Arthur, Texas 335,000 Aug. 25 Began full shutdown Phillips 66 Lake Charles, Louisiana 260,000 Aug. 24 Began shutdown of its manufacturing complex (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)