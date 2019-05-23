Cepsa aims to produce up to 2.5 mln tonnes/yr low-sulphur fuel oil

AMSTERDAM, May 23 (Reuters) -

* Spanish refinery Cepsa aims to produce 2.2 million-2.5 million tonnes per year of shipping fuel that will be compliant with new IMO rules capping sulphur emissions, the head of marine fuels for Cepsa Trading said

* Cepsa has so far not secured any buyers for the new very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO), Carlos Giner Monleon told the Platts European Bunker Fuel Conference in Amsterdam

* Monleon said some customers tried the new fuel in tests at the end of February and at the end of April, but did not specify which customers

* From Jan. 1, 2020, ships will be required to burn fuels with maximum 0.5% sulphur, down from 3.5% currently, International Maritime Organization (IMO) rules dictate

* U.S. buyout firm Carlyle Group has agreed to buy between 30 and 40% of Cepsa from Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Susan Fenton)