Energy
January 3, 2019

Italy's Milazzo oil refinery shuts crude unit due to bad weather

LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) -

* Italy’s 200,000 barrel per day Milazzo oil refinery shut one of its two crude distillation units as bad weather prevented oil tankers from reaching the port, a spokesman for the refinery said

* “There are no technical problems,” the spokesman said, adding the unit could be restarted on Friday if the weather improves

* The refinery is operated through a joint-venture between Eni and Kuwait Petroleum Italy (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes in Milan; Writing by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Mark Potter)

