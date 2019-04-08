REFILE-Strikes to cut Shell's Pernis production to 65 pct of capacity - union

(Fixes typo in trade union acronym FNV)

AMSTERDAM, April 8 (Reuters) - Production at Royal Dutch Shell’s Pernis refinery in the Netherlands will be gradually reduced to 65 percent of capacity on Monday as part of strike action by workers, Dutch trade union FNV said.

The cap at a number of facilities at the 404,000 barrel per day refinery “will be maintained until Wednesday night. We will then take stock of the negotiations,” said spokesman Egbert Schellenberg of the FNV trade union. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Mark Potter)