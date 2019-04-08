UPDATE 1-Shell expects strikes to hit Pernis oil refinery production

(Adds union statement)

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell confirmed labour strikes started on Monday at its 404,000 barrel per day Pernis oil refinery in the Netherlands and that production would be affected.

“There will be impact on production but at this point we can’t say exactly what the exact impact will be because we don’t know yet,” a spokeswoman said.

Dutch trade union FNV said production at the plant will be gradually reduced to 65 percent of capacity on Monday.

The reduction in capacity will last until Wednesday night, FNV spokesman Egbert Schellenberg said.

The Shell spokeswoman said a technical meeting with the unions was planned for Monday afternoon.