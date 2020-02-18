Healthcare
Portuguese refiner Galp producing up to 220,000 t/month VLSFO

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) -

* Portuguese refiner Galp is producing 200,000-220,000 tonnes per month of very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO), executive board member Carlos Silva told reporters on Tuesday.

* VLSFO is the only fuel oil specification that the refiner, which operates two plants with a combined capacity of 330,000 barrels per day, is currently producing, he said.

* But he added Galp would quickly adapt if market demands more 3.5% fuel oil.

* International Maritime Organization rules require shippers to burn fuel with maximum 0.5% sulphur. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, writing by Ahmad Ghaddar; editing by David Evans)

