Union workers to extend strike at Shell's Pernis refinery -spokesman

AMSTERDAM, April 16 (Reuters) - Dutch trade union workers decided on Tuesday to extend strike action at Royal Dutch Shell’s Pernis refinery that they said will limit production to 65 percent of capacity, union spokesman Egbert Schellenberg said.

Schellenberg, spokesman for the FNV union, said that in addition to the action at the 404,000 barrel a day Pernis, Europe’s largest refinery, the strike will continue to prevent maintenance at Shell’s Moerdijk facility. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Writing by Anthony Deutsch; editing by David Evans)