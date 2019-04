AMSTERDAM, April 12 (Reuters) - Strikes have limited production at Shell’s 400,000 barrel per day refinery in Pernis to 65 percent since Tuesday, and are expected to keep it at that level at least until Monday, union FNV said on Friday.

Production at Shell’s chemical plant in Moerdijk is not impacted, but strike action will prevent planned maintenance at the facility due to start on Monday, FNV spokesman Egbert Schellenberg said.