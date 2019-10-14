Russian government outlines proposals on tackling oil contamination

MOSCOW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Russian government has put forward several proposals to tackle oil contamination, including ordering pipeline monopoly Transneft to bear responsibility for oil quality and compensation for the dirty oil, the government said on Monday.

The proposals were published on the government website following a meeting at Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak, who is in charge of the energy sector.

It said the energy ministry has to work out calculations of losses and compensation for the dirty oil by Nov. 1. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by David Evans)