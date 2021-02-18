Russia's Gazprom Neft says oil demand may reach pre-crisis levels in 2022

MOSCOW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Global oil demand is showing positive trends and may return to pre-coronavirus crisis levels early next year, the chief executive of Russia’s Gazprom Neft said on Thursday.

Alexander Dyukov said in comments broadcast on state television that producers and consumers were comfortable with oil prices of $45-$60 a barrel and said it would be difficult to keep prices higher than $60.

Brent crude was trading at about $65 on Thursday.

He said Gazprom Neft would continue paying interim dividends.