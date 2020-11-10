Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Russia's Novak says cooperation with energy-rich countries must continue

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Alexander Novak, who was proposed for the post of Russian Deputy Prime Minister, told lawmakers on Tuesday it was necessary to continue cooperation with other leading energy-producing countries in order to ensure market stability.

Novak, who was Russian energy minister from 2012, also said that Russia is poised to become a leading producer of hydrogen. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Oksana Kobzeva and Olesya Astakhova, editing by Louise Heavens)

