Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Middle East & Africa

Russia says too early to discuss changes to OPEC+ oil deal, Ifax reports

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Alexander Novak, who has the approval of Russian lawmakers to take up the post of a deputy prime minister, said on Tuesday it was too early to talk about possible changes to the OPEC+ deal on oil cuts, Interfax news agency reported.

The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) for OPEC+, an informal grouping of producers that includes OPEC, Russia and their allies, is due to be held on Nov. 17.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up