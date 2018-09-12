FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2018 / 12:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

RPT-Russia's Novak says oil market 'fragile' due to output fall in some countries

1 Min Read

(Repeats top add media slug, no change to text)

VLADIVOSTOK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The global oil market has managed to get over a crisis thanks to a Vienna accord reached in 2016 but it is still “fragile” due to production decline in some countries, including Venezuela, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

Novak also said at an economic conference in the Russian far eastern city of Vladivostok that the oil market was still being influenced by geopolitical issues, such as uncertainty over Iran. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Paul Tait)

