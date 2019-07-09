Energy
July 9, 2019 / 9:48 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia's Transneft limits oil intake from Rosneft unit - sources

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 9 (Reuters) - Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft curbed oil intake from Yuganskneftegaz, the main upstream unit of Rosneft, four industry sources told Reuters on Tuesday, leading to a fall in Russia’s oil production.

An industry source said oil output at Yuganskneftegaz, in West Siberia, fell 30% during July 1-8 compared with the June average.

Rosneft declined to comment, Transneft did not respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Olesya Astakhova, Alla Afanasyeva, Olga Yagova and Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Edmund Blair)

