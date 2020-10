Amin H. Nasser, president and CEO of Saudi Aramco, speaks during the International Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Conference 2020 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Tuesday that “the worst is definitely behind us” for the oil market, as global oil demand is recovering and is currently at 90 million barrels per day.

Nasser said oil demand in China is almost back to its pre COVID-19 levels.