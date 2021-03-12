Saudi cuts April crude for some Asian refiners, maintains India supply -sources

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, March 12 (Reuters) - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has cut the supply of April-loading crude to at least four Asian buyers by up to 15%, while meeting the normal monthly requirements of Indian refiners, refinery sources told Reuters on Friday.

The producer, however, has rejected Indian refiners’ requests for extra supplies in April, three Indian refining sources said. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi, Shu Zhang and Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)