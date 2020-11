FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud speaks via video link during a virtual emergency meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC countries, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia April 9, 2020.

LONDON (Reuters) - The oil market is still stable despite soaring Libyan oil output and new lockdowns, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told a conference on Monday.