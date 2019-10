Oct 22 (Reuters) - Australia-listed Oil Search Ltd on Tuesday cut its fiscal 2019 production forecast due to damage to a mooring system at one of its facilities in the Gulf of Papua that occurred in August.

Due to the loading issue, the company said it now expects 2019 full year production guidance at between 27 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) and 29 mmboe, from 28 mmboe to 31 mmboe it had earlier forecast. (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)