Oil Search H1 revenue falls 18 pct after PNG quake

July 17 (Reuters) - Papua New Guinea-focused Oil Search Ltd reported an 18 percent fall in first half revenue on Tuesday, hit by lower production volumes from PNG’s liquefied natural gas project after a major earthquake in the region in February.

Revenue fell to $557.8 million in the six months to June from $676.2 million a year earlier.

Half-year sales volumes dropped 31 percent to 9.77 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) from the first half last year. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Tait)