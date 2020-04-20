Oil Search Q1 revenue slips nearly 10% on global oil price slump

April 21 (Reuters) - Oil Search on Tuesday posted a near 10% drop in first-quarter revenue, as an oil price war and measures to slow the coronavirus pandemic pummelled demand and dragged down prices for the commodity.

The Papua New Guinea-focused oil and gas producer’s revenue for the quarter ended March 31 came in at $359.4 million, lower than the $398.1 million for the same period last year.

The figure, however, beat a UBS estimate pegged at $252 million.

Total production was relatively steady at 7.37 million barrels of oil equivalent, 1.7% higher from a year ago.