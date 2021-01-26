Oil Search quarterly revenue plunges nearly 42%

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Australia-listed Oil Search Ltd reported an almost 42% drop in fourth-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as prices for its key product liquefied natural gas remained subdued due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Papua New Guinea (PNG)-focused oil and gas explorer said revenue for the three months to December fell to $259.5 million, from $446.7 million a year earlier. RBC Capital Markets had expected a figure of $246 million. (Reporting by Shruti Sonal and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)