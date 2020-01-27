Earnings Season
January 27, 2020 / 11:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

Oil Search revenue rises 24% in fourth quarter from third

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Papua New Guinea-focused Oil Search on Tuesday reported a 24% jump in revenue for the fourth quarter, compared with the third quarter, boosted by higher realised oil prices and a recovery in production following damage to one of its mooring chains.

The Australia-listed oil and gas explorer said revenue for the three months to December rose to $446.7 million from $361.1 million in the preceding quarter, while production advanced 3% to 7.01 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe).

However, RBC Capital Markets analysts had expected production at 7.3 mmboe and revenue at $478 million. (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job, Rashmi Ashok and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below