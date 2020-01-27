Oil Search revenue rises 24% in fourth quarter from third

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Papua New Guinea-focused Oil Search on Tuesday reported a 24% jump in revenue for the fourth quarter, compared with the third quarter, boosted by higher realised oil prices and a recovery in production following damage to one of its mooring chains.

The Australia-listed oil and gas explorer said revenue for the three months to December rose to $446.7 million from $361.1 million in the preceding quarter, while production advanced 3% to 7.01 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe).

However, RBC Capital Markets analysts had expected production at 7.3 mmboe and revenue at $478 million. (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job, Rashmi Ashok and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)