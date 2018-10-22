FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
October 22, 2018 / 10:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

Oil Search's 3rd qtr revenue surges 81 pct as PNG output picks up

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Oil Search Ltd, the largest oil and gas exploration company in Papua New Guinea, said on Tuesday its third-quarter revenue soared over the previous quarter as production recovered after an earthquake earlier in the year.

Revenue for the three months to September rose to $474.9 million from $262.8 million in the previous quarter, the company said in a statement.

Oil Search estimated annual production of 25 million to 26 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) as operations resumed after the earthquake. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.