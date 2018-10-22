Oil Search's 3rd qtr revenue surges 81 pct as PNG output picks up

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Oil Search Ltd, the largest oil and gas exploration company in Papua New Guinea, said on Tuesday its third-quarter revenue soared over the previous quarter as production recovered after an earthquake earlier in the year.

Revenue for the three months to September rose to $474.9 million from $262.8 million in the previous quarter, the company said in a statement.

Oil Search estimated annual production of 25 million to 26 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) as operations resumed after the earthquake. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)