Aug 17 (Reuters) - The ExxonMobil-operated Papua New Guinea gas project has agreed a deal to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to a unit of British oil giant BP, said Australia’s Oil Search Ltd, a partner in the project.

The agreement, starting this month will provide, BP with about 450,000 tonnes of LNG annually over an initial three-year period, Oil Search said on Friday. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru Editing by Joseph Radford)