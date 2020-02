Feb 3 (Reuters) - Australia’s Oil Search on Monday said it would continue talks with Papua New Guinea on the P’nyang gas project after the Pacific nation called off negotiations with partner Exxon Mobil last week.

The P’nyang field was key to helping feed the expansion of Exxon’s PNG LNG plant, which it operates with partners Oil Search and Santos, among others. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)