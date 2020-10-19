Oil Search third quarter revenue plunges 48%

(Reuters) - Australia-listed Oil Search Ltd on Tuesday posted a 47.7% fall in third-quarter revenue, its third straight quarterly drop, hit by a coronavirus-driven fall in oil and gas prices.

The Papua New Guinea-focused oil and gas explorer reported revenue of $189 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, down from $361.1 million a year earlier.

Production in the quarter rose 7.4% to 7.30 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), compared with an RBC estimate of 6.9 mmboe.