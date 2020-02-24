ASX-listed Oil Search posts 8% fall in full-year profit

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Australia-listed Oil Search Ltd on Tuesday reported a 8% fall in annual profit and missed estimates, as the Papua New Guinea-focused company bagged lower prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) and oil during the year.

The company’s net profit for the year ended Dec. 31 fell to $312.4 million, from $341.2 million a year earlier. An IBES consensus estimate from Refinitiv had expected a profit of $339 million.

Oil Search declared a final dividend of 4.5 cents per share, down from 8.5 cents it paid in 2018. (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)