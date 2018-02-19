FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 19, 2018 / 11:37 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

CORRECTED-Oil Search 2017 profit surges on strong prices, sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects full-year dividend in 3rd graf to 9.5 cents)

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Australia’s Oil Search on Tuesday reported a near threefold rise in annual core profit, underpinned by robust sales and rising oil and gas prices.

Core profit for the year ended Dec. 31 rose to $302.1 million from $106.7 million a year ago, just off analysts’ forecasts of around $310.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Papua New Guinea-focused oil and gas producer declared a full-year dividend of 9.5 cents per share, up from 3.5 cents a year ago. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

