Maersk to raise HSFO bunker fuel consumption to 25% by year-end

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) -

* Danish shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk plans to raise the proportion of high sulphur fuel oil it consumes from 10% to 25% by the year-end, CEO Soren Skou says.

* The world’s largest container shipping firm consumed a total of around 11.80 million tonnes of shipping fuel last year.

* Maersk’s current shipping fuel use comprises of around 10% ultra low sulphur (0.1%) fuel oil, 10% high sulphur fuel oil and the remaining 80% is low sulphur fuel oil. (Reporting Stine Jacobsen in Copenhagen and Shadia Nasralla in London. Writing by Ahmad Ghaddar; editing by David Evans)

