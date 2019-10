HOUSTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - San Antonio-based NuStar Energy LP said on Tuesday two tanks containing low volumes of ethanol were burning at its Crockett, California, storage facility.

No injuries were reported from the blaze, which firefighters were working to extinguish on Tuesday afternoon, the company said. Nearby tanks were being cooled to prevent the fire from spreading. (Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Shri Navaratnam)